Friday Gains for Cattle Market

Live cattle futures were up by 45 to 82 cents on Friday. That extended the rally for the October contract to a net $2.35 for the week. USDA confirmed another day of solid cash market volume on Friday. Prices were mainly near $178-$179 for TX, which is even wk/wk. Northern business was near $185, which was steady to $2 weaker from last week. Feeder cattle futures ended Friday trading with $0.45 to $1.12 gains on the board. Sep was at a net $2.67 gain for the week, while Nov was up a net $3.97. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 39 cents on 8/23 to $245.14.

The weekly CoT report had managed money funds closing longs during the week that ended 8/22. The group removed nearly 7k longs, taking their net long to a 21-wk low of 89.7k contracts. The spec traders also reduced their net long in feeders through the week, 1,309 contracts lighter to 12,378 contracts as of 8/22.

USDA cited Wholesale Boxed Beef prices at $317.90 in Choice and $292.67 in Select in the Friday afternoon report. That was a 27 and a 76 cent increase respectively. The ribs were quoted at $519.50 and $419.73 into the last weekend before the Labor Day holiday. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 626k head for the week through Saturday. That is up 10k head from last week, but down 52k head from the same week last year. USDA had the yearly total estimate at 21.179m head, compared to 22.107 head last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $180.675, up $0.825,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.175, up $0.450,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.125, up $0.600,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.625, up $1.125

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.200, up $0.450

