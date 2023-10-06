Friday Fade for Wheat Futures

Wheats are backing off for the last trade day of the week following the surge yesterday. Chicago futures are currently 6 to 8 cents lower. KC is trading down by 13 ½ cents. Front month spring wheat futures are giving back 5 to 10 cents at midday.

The Rosario Grains Exchange estimates the Argentine wheat crop at 15 MMT, but cited concerns about missing rains. Coceral dropped their estimate for EU grains by 6.9 MMT to 289.8 MMT citing early summer dryness. FranceAgriMer estimated winter wheat was 2% planted as of 10/2, matching last year’s pace.

Weekly wheat bookings were shown at 273k MT for the week that ended 9/28. That was near the low end of the expected range. USDA showed 167k MT of the weekly sale was HRS, leaving total HRS commitments at 3.43 MMT or 52% of the WASDE projection. Total commitments for all wheat was 9.44 MMT through 9/28, or 41% of the WASDE projection.

Monthly Census data confirmed 1.454 MMT of wheat was exported in August. That was down 15% from July and was the weakest Aug total since 1971. The season’s total shipment is at 159.6 mbu, or 44 mbu behind last year’s pace.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.69 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.99 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.87 7/8, down 8 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.77 1/2, down 13 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.16 1/2, down 12 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.22 1/2, down 9 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

