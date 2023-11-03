Friday Cotton Starting Red

Morning cotton quotes are 30 to 50 points weaker to start the Friday market. Futures did drop back by a full penny from the day’s high, finishing the session 23 to 56 points in the black. The Dec/Dec spread now has Dec ’24 ~1 cent below the spot market.

USDA’s FAS reported a MY high 457,129 RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week that ended 10/26. The weekly update showed China was the top buyer with 324k RBs and Mexico booked 108k. The report also included 88k RBs sold for 24/25 delivery, leaving the forward book at 500k RBs – compared to 1.1m at this time last year. The week’s exports were 123k RBs for a season total of 1.947 million.

The Cotlook A Index was 115 points weaker to 92.6 cents/lb on 11/1. USDA’s FSA reduced the AWP for cotton by 61 points to 68.11 cents/lb.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 79.8, up 36 points, currently down 50 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 82.24, up 56 points, currently down 36 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 83.34, up 47 points, currently down 38 points

