Friday Cotton Market Recovering

So far for the week’s last trade day, the board is firming with AM recoveries of 37 to 50 points. Cotton futures had dropped another triple digits on Thursday with the thin October contract closing at a 238 point loss.

USDA’s daily cotton Classings data had 20,470 bales for TX, with no other states yet reporting.

Census export data showed 981,064 bales were shipped during the month of July. That finished the 2022/23 season with 13.056m bales of exports – a little stronger than the WASDE estimated total of 12.8m bales.

The 9/5 Cotlook A Index remained UNCH at 100.1 cents/lb. The Seam reported 2,041 bales were sold on 9/05 for an average gross price of 77.87 cents. The AWP for cotton is 71.56 cents. ICE Certified Stocks were 352 bales on 8/31.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.38, down 162 points, currently up 48 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.56, down 154 points, currently up 31 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 85.73, down 149 points, currently up 38 points

