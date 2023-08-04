News & Insights

Friday Cotton Backing Off

August 04, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The overnight market has seen more than a 110 point range with initially going 50 points higher. AM prices are at the session lows with 50-60 point losses into the Friday Day session. Futures rallied off their early session lows, but ended Thursday less than 11 points in the black. The December contract saw a wide 207 point range on the day. The Dollar Index was lower on Thursday, but spent time on both sides of UNCH and is still up 2.894 from the low on July 13th @ 102.35. Treasury yields have been rising, making the dollar an attractive place to park money.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF has rainfall for AL and GA amounting to pockets of +3”. Texas (largest cotton production state) and OK will remain mostly dry through the week. 

USDA reported 9,912 RBs of net cancelations for old crop cotton export business for the week that ended 7/27. That left total commitments at 13.95m RBs – an 11% lag yr/yr. The marketing year ends July 31, which is next week for the Export Sales report. The weekly report also included 33,936 RBs for new crop, taking total forward sales to 2.51 million RBs. That remains 48% behind last year’s pace. 

The Cotlook A Index was 150 points stronger to 97.25 cents/lb on 8/2. The FSA raised the Adjusted World Price for cotton by 45 points to 70.19 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 8/2. 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 84.7, up 11 points, currently down 68 points

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 84.81, up 6 points, currently down 55 points

May 24 Cotton  closed at 84.88, up 1 point, currently down 55 points


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

