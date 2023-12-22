Friday Corn Closes Fractionally Higher

The corn market finished the Friday session fractionally higher after a relatively tighter trading range from -1 to +1 ½ cents. That left the March contract at a net weekly 10c loss.

USDA’s’ weekly Ethanol Report showed the fuel averaged $1.47 to $1.58/gal, mostly 5 to 10 cents lower for the week. DDGS were mostly higher, by as much as $20/ton, from $195 to $230 regionally. The report had corn oil ranging from 47 to 56 cents/lb regionally, within 5c of last week.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 1.013 MMT of corn was booked during the week that ended 12/14. That was within the range of estimates going into the report, and was the 7th consecutive 1+ MMT week. Mexico and Japan were the top buyers for the week, each with over 300k MT. Total commitments reached 28.2 MMT (1.12 bbu), which is 37% ahead of last year’s pace. USDA’s S&D forecast has a 26.4% yr/yr growth in exports currently dialed in.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.73, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.45 1/2, up 5/8 cent,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.85 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.95 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

