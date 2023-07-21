Friday Closed Mostly Red in Hog Market

The August hog contract ended the last trade day of the week with a 5 cent gain. The other nearbys were 15 to 47 cents weaker on the day. For the week’s move, Aug was still up by $4.47 while Dec was only 47 cents higher. USDA had the National Average Base Hog price $3.79 lower to $99.32. The ECB was withheld for confidentiality, but the WCB base price was $102.32. The CME Lean Hog Index was 30 cents stronger on 7/19 at $103.60.

Lean hog spec traders were shown at a 27,932 contract net long on 7/18 via the latest CFTC data.

Pork cutout futures ended the day 40 cents lower in October though 87 cents higher in August. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was another 15 cents stronger to $115.29. Bellies were quoted $18.29 higher to over $200 cwt. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Saturday at 2.316m head. That is below the 2.328m head last week, but up 21k head yr/yr.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $100.675, up $0.050,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $84.250, down $0.475

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $109.325, up $0.875,

