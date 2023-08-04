Friday Cattle Market Rallying Triple Digits

Midday cattle futures are trading near their highs with $1.52 to $2.57 gains so far. First Notice Day for August contracts is Monday. August options expire today, with $180 the current pin target. Friday’s FCE auction sold 311 head of the 1,412 head listed for $179. Thursday’s cash trade was light, as USDA reported $188-$190 in the North. Feeder cattle are up by $1.80 to $2.50 at midday, as Sep is working on a $5.02 gain for the week and is only 17 cents under the LoC high. The 8/1 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 19 cents to $244.88.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the AM report, with Choice down by 13 cents an Select $1.02 weaker. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter through Thursday at 494,000 head. That is 5k head lighter than last week and down 2k from the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $180.725, up $2.225,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $183.225, up $1.925,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $187.275, up $1.725,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $180.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $249.575, up $1.625

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $253.775, up $2.125

