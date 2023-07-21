Friday Cattle Market Finished Mixed into NASS Data

The cattle complex settled Friday mixed as the fats pulled back though the feeders finished the day higher. Live cattle futures were 17 to 85 cents weaker on Friday, flipping August back to a net loss of 15 cents for the week. Feeder cattle closed $0.82 to $1.27 higher for the week limiting August to a 72 cent drop for the week’s net move. Cash trade has been reported at $188 in the north this week, up $2-3, with the South reported at $180-$181. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 65 cents weaker on 7/19 at $237.83.

The NASS CoF report showed 11.204m head of cattle were in 1,000+ head feedlots as of 7/1. That was a 1.8% drop from last year, compared to the average trade guess of -2.2%. Placements were shown at a 2.7% increase from last year with 1.678m head placed in June. Marketings were down 5% yr/yr at 1.957m head. Also from the report, the heifer ratio was marked at 39.89%.

The bi-annual Cattle Inventory report had the total cattle herd at 95.9m head as of July 1st. That was also a 2.7% drop year over year. Of the inventory, NASS reported 29.4m head of beef cows and 4.05m head of replacement heifers. Those compare to 30.2m and 4.15m head respectively last year for a total drop of 2.6% to the beef breeding herd ladies. The calf crop was down by 1.9% yr/yr, compared to the -2.4% estimate.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices as $302.74 for Choice and $276.73 for Select – an 18c and a $2.02 increase respectively. USDA estimated the week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 628k head through Saturday. That is down from 633k last week and from 663k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $180.025, down $0.300,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.900, down $0.850,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.175, down $0.800,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.925, up $0.825

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.275, up $0.975

