Friday Bounce for Cotton Futures

Current cotton quotes are 44 to 52 points in the black working towards a neutral candle on the weekly. December is sitting at a net 6 point loss for the week’s move.

The weekly Export Sales report had 239,957 RBs of cotton sold during the week that ended 9/28. That was a MY high led by sales to China – which had over half the total. The report also showed 150k RBs of cotton shipments for a season total of 1.503 million. That remains 26% behind last year's pace.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/5 was 50 points lower to 97.05. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.36 cents/lb, up 9 points for the week. ICE Certified Stocks were shown at 39,817 bales on 10/04.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.08, up 54 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.1, up 51 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.83, up 55 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.