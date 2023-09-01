Friday Beans Rallying into Day Trade

AM soybean futures are currently printing new highs for the session and are 15 cents in the black. Meal and oil are also stronger this morning as well. Soybean futures closed the Thursday session with 16 to 21 ¼ cent losses. Soybeans were seeing some long liquidation, with preliminary open interest down 4,299 contracts. Soymeal futures closed the session down by $4.30 to $6.30/ton. Soybean Oil futures settled 2 to 16 points lower.

There were again zero delivery notices against September soybeans, meal and bean oil.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 50,665 MT of net cancelations for 2022/23 shipment. That came as China’s 52.6k MT purchase was offset by cancelations from Mexico and unknown. The accumulated commitments at 53.42 MMT or 1.963 bbu. New crop business came in at 1.124 MMT which was within the expected range and included 575k MT of previously announced business. The total forward book sits at 12.9 MMT, compared to 20.5 MMT LY.

Anec estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 7.37 MMT for August, up from 5.05 MMT in Aug ’22. Meal shipments were 1.9 MMT, compared to 1.7 MMT LY.

The Monthly Biofuel Capacity and Feedstock report showed June soy oil use up 6% vs. May, at a record 1.207 bil. lbs. YTD BO use hit 8.81 billion lbs. by the end of June, up ~17% from last year.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.60, down 21 1/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.41 1/2, down 24 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.68 3/4, down 18 cents, currently up 15 cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.82, down 17 3/4 cents, currently up 15 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.