Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Pro Max Contains Bilateral Charging Components

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:) rumor mill today is news of what’s inside the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Teardown: , reports MacRumors. The most interesting thing found inside the iPhone has to do with bilateral charging, which could let users charge other devices with the iPhone. This includes components inside the device that would possibly allowing for this feature. However, users can’t make use of these components yet. Despite this, it’s possible a future update may allow for bilateral charging.

Smart Battery Case: , 9to5Mac notes. Speculation around such cases comes after details for them were found in iOS 13 code. This code suggests that smart battery cases for all three iPhone 11 models may be on the way. Now we just have to wait and see when, and if, AAPL will release them.

tvOS 13 GM: , reports AppleInsider. This version of tvOS 13 is the final one made available to testers before the official launch takes place. The “GM” in the name stands for gold master. Unless a horrible bug is found, this version of tvOS 13 is likely what will come out to the public later this month.

