PENN

Friday 9/8 Insider Buying Report: PENN, DSGR

September 08, 2023 — 01:44 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, PENN Entertainment's CFO, Felicia Hendrix, made a $250,140 buy of PENN, purchasing 11,162 shares at a cost of $22.41 each. PENN Entertainment is trading up about 1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hendrix in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Cesar Lanuza purchased $248,514 worth of Distribution Solutions Group, purchasing 9,696 shares at a cost of $25.63 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Lanuza in the past twelve months. Distribution Solutions Group is trading down about 1.4% on the day Friday.

