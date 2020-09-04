Friday 9/4 Insider Buying Report: RGT, DRNA

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Royce Global Value Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Charles M. Royce purchased 499,351 shares of RGT, for a cost of $14.28 each, for a total investment of $7.13M. Investors can grab RGT even cheaper than Royce did, with shares changing hands as low as $12.72 at last check today -- that's 10.9% below Royce's purchase price. Royce Global Value Trust is trading off about 1.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Royce bought RGT on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $630,775 at an average of $9.70 per share.

And on Tuesday, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased $180,597 worth of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $18.06 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fambrough in the past twelve months. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is trading down about 3.9% on the day Friday. Investors are able to buy DRNA at a price even lower than Fambrough did, with shares changing hands as low as $16.50 at last check today which is 8.6% under Fambrough's purchase price.

