Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Innovative Solutions and Support's, Christopher Harborne, made a $263,363 purchase of ISSC, buying 29,272 shares at a cost of $9.00 a piece. Innovative Solutions and Support is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Harborne purchased ISSC on 6 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $2.74M at an average of $8.90 per share.

And at Immunovant, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Frank Torti who bought 20,000 shares at a cost of $5.81 each, for a trade totaling $116,200. This buy marks the first one filed by Torti in the past twelve months. Immunovant is trading up about 3.9% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab IMVT at a price even lower than Torti did, with shares trading as low as $5.09 at last check today which is 12.4% below Torti's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: ISSC, IMVT

