Friday 9/29 Insider Buying Report: GATO, RFIL

September 29, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Gatos Silver's Chief Executive Officer, Dale Andres, made a $270,000 buy of GATO, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $5.40 each. Gatos Silver is trading up about 2.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Andres made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $270,000 shares for a cost of $5.40 a piece.

And at RF Industries, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Mark Keith Holdsworth who bought 70,765 shares at a cost of $2.67 each, for a trade totaling $189,250. Before this latest buy, Holdsworth bought RFIL at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $298,250 at an average of $4.14 per share. RF Industries is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. So far Holdsworth is in the green, up about 15.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.10.

