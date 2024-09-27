Friday 9/27 Insider Buying Report: OBIO, TCRX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Orchestra BioMed Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, See Remarks David P. Hochman bought 10,000 shares of OBIO, at a cost of $4.79 each, for a total investment of $47,905. Orchestra BioMed Holdings is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Hochman bought OBIO on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $46,500 at an average of $5.47 per share.

And at TScan Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Barbara Klencke who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $5.29 each, for a total investment of $26,450. Before this latest buy, Klencke purchased TCRX on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $81,500 at an average of $5.43 per share. TScan Therapeutics is trading off about 0.2% on the day Friday. Investors are able to buy TCRX at a price even lower than Klencke did, with shares changing hands as low as $4.91 at last check today which is 7.2% below Klencke's purchase price.

