Friday 9/26 Insider Buying Report: FDS, KYN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, FactSet Research Systems' Chief Legal Officer, Christopher McLoughlin, made a $100,001 purchase of FDS, buying 338 shares at a cost of $296.19 each. Investors are able to buy FDS even cheaper than McLoughlin did, with shares trading as low as $284.42 in trading on Friday which is 4.0% under McLoughlin's purchase price. FactSet Research Systems is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday.

And at Kayne Anderson MLP Investment, there was insider buying on Monday, by CFO and Treasurer Austin Colby Parker who purchased 2,500 shares at a cost of $12.18 each, for a total investment of $30,438. Before this latest buy, Parker made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $22,260 shares at a cost of $11.13 a piece. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. So far Parker is in the green, up about 2.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.48.

