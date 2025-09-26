Markets
FDS

Friday 9/26 Insider Buying Report: FDS, KYN

September 26, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, FactSet Research Systems' Chief Legal Officer, Christopher McLoughlin, made a $100,001 purchase of FDS, buying 338 shares at a cost of $296.19 each. Investors are able to buy FDS even cheaper than McLoughlin did, with shares trading as low as $284.42 in trading on Friday which is 4.0% under McLoughlin's purchase price. FactSet Research Systems is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday.

And at Kayne Anderson MLP Investment, there was insider buying on Monday, by CFO and Treasurer Austin Colby Parker who purchased 2,500 shares at a cost of $12.18 each, for a total investment of $30,438. Before this latest buy, Parker made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $22,260 shares at a cost of $11.13 a piece. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. So far Parker is in the green, up about 2.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.48.

Also see:




The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FDS
KYN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.