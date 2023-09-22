News & Insights

Friday 9/22 Insider Buying Report: CDMO, HPK

September 22, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Avid Bioservices, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of CDMO, for a cost of $9.53 each, for a total investment of $190,696. Avid Bioservices is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday.

And at HighPeak Energy, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by President Michael L. Hollis who bought 9,829 shares at a cost of $16.51 each, for a trade totaling $162,315. Before this latest buy, Hollis bought HPK on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $13.71M at an average of $11.23 per share. HighPeak Energy is trading up about 6.5% on the day Friday. Hollis was up about 7.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HPK trading as high as $17.74 at last check today.

