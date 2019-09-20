Markets
Friday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: SMMF, WSC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Summit Financial Group (SMMF)'s Director, Gary L. Hinkle, made a $200,000 buy of SMMF, purchasing 8,000 shares at a cost of $25.00 a piece. Hinkle was up about 5.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SMMF trading as high as $26.35 at last check today. Summit Financial Group is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Hinkle purchased SMMF at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $38,819 at an average of $22.26 per share.

And on Monday, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought $150,775 worth of WillScot Corp (WSC), buying 9,250 shares at a cost of $16.30 a piece. WillScot Corp is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up WSC even cheaper than Owen did, with shares trading as low as $15.94 in trading on Friday which is 2.2% under Owen's purchase price.

