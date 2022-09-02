As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At SeaWorld Entertainment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, See Remarks Michelle F. Adams bought 39,000 shares of SEAS, for a cost of $51.03 each, for a total investment of $1.99M. SeaWorld Entertainment is trading up about 3.1% on the day Friday.

And at Westrock Coffee, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Joe T. Ford who bought 107,000 shares at a cost of $12.15 each, for a trade totaling $1.30M. This buy marks the first one filed by Ford in the past year. Westrock Coffee is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. Investors are able to bag WEST even cheaper than Ford did, with the stock trading as low as $10.87 at last check today -- that's 10.5% under Ford's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 9/2 Insider Buying Report: SEAS, WEST

