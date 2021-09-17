Markets
Friday 9/17 Insider Buying Report: AMWD, ET

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, American Woodmark's Director, Vance W. Tang, made a $396,360 buy of AMWD, purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $66.06 a piece. American Woodmark is trading up about 1% on the day Friday.

And at Energy Transfer, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Richard D. Brannon who purchased 24,500 shares at a cost of $9.33 each, for a total investment of $228,585. Energy Transfer is trading off about 0.3% on the day Friday.

