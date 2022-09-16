As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Rocket Companies's Chief Executive Officer, Jay Farner, made a $598,187 buy of RKT, purchasing 77,700 shares at a cost of $7.70 a piece. Investors can buy RKT even cheaper than Farner did, with shares changing hands as low as $7.19 in trading on Friday -- that's 6.6% under Farner's purchase price. Rocket Companies is trading off about 1.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Farner purchased RKT at 48 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $22.1M at an average of $8.74 per share.

And at Coherent, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Joseph J. Corasanti who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $43.84 each, for a total investment of $438,440. This purchase marks the first one filed by Corasanti in the past year. Coherent is trading down about 2.3% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to buy COHR at a price even lower than Corasanti did, with the stock changing hands as low as $40.91 at last check today which is 6.7% under Corasanti's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 9/16 Insider Buying Report: RKT, COHR

