Friday 9/16 Insider Buying Report: APG, FSP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At APi Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,185 shares of APG, for a cost of $15.40 each, for a total investment of $326,289. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up APG even cheaper than Malkin did, with shares changing hands as low as $14.75 at last check today which is 4.2% under Malkin's purchase price. APi Group is trading off about 1.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Malkin made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $546,966 shares at a cost of $14.47 each.

And at Franklin Street Properties, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Brian N. Hansen who bought 90,000 shares for a cost of $3.05 each, for a total investment of $274,732. Before this latest buy, Hansen bought FSP on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.01M at an average of $4.05 per share. Franklin Street Properties is trading down about 0.2% on the day Friday.

