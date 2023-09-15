News & Insights

Markets
VSCO

Friday 9/15 Insider Buying Report: VSCO, UWMC

September 15, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Victorias Secret's CAO, Timothy A. Johnson, made a $343,210 purchase of VSCO, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $17.16 each. Victorias Secret is trading up about 4% on the day Friday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Robert Verdun purchased $208,000 worth of UWM Holdings, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $5.20 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Verdun in the past twelve months. UWM Holdings is trading down about 0.1% on the day Friday. Verdun was up about 6.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UWMC trading as high as $5.51 in trading on Friday.

Friday 9/15 Insider Buying Report: VSCO, UWMC

VIDEO: Friday 9/15 Insider Buying Report: VSCO, UWMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSCO
UWMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.