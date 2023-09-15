Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Victorias Secret's CAO, Timothy A. Johnson, made a $343,210 purchase of VSCO, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $17.16 each. Victorias Secret is trading up about 4% on the day Friday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Robert Verdun purchased $208,000 worth of UWM Holdings, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $5.20 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Verdun in the past twelve months. UWM Holdings is trading down about 0.1% on the day Friday. Verdun was up about 6.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UWMC trading as high as $5.51 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 9/15 Insider Buying Report: VSCO, UWMC

