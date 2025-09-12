As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Enovis, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Damien McDonald purchased 6,457 shares of ENOV, at a cost of $30.97 each, for a total investment of $199,973. McDonald was up about 6.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ENOV trading as high as $32.87 at last check today. Enovis is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by McDonald in the past year.

And at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, there was insider buying on Monday, by Global Co-CEO Yueting Jia who bought 98,000 shares for a cost of $1.81 each, for a total investment of $177,223. Before this latest buy, Jia purchased FFAI on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $374,098 at an average of $2.26 per share. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading down about 6.9% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: ENOV, FFAI

