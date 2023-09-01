Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pra Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Steven D. Fredrickson bought 26,000 shares of PRAA, for a cost of $19.31 each, for a total investment of $502,060. So far Fredrickson is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.92. Pra Group is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Director Bertrand Velge bought $501,018 worth of LifeMD, buying 132,072 shares at a cost of $3.79 each. Before this latest buy, Velge purchased LFMD at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $669,860 at an average of $2.34 per share. LifeMD is trading up about 10.9% on the day Friday. Velge was up about 13.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LFMD trading as high as $4.31 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 9/1 Insider Buying Report: PRAA, LFMD

