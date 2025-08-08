As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Lumen Technologies' CEO, Kathleen E. Johnson, made a $501,781 purchase of LUMN, buying 135,870 shares at a cost of $3.69 each. Johnson was up about 5.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LUMN trading as high as $3.90 at last check today. Lumen Technologies is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday.

And at United Security Bancshares, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Jagroop Gill who purchased 55,814 shares for a cost of $8.34 each, for a total investment of $465,299. United Security Bancshares is trading up about 2.7% on the day Friday. Gill was up about 6.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UBFO trading as high as $8.87 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 8/8 Insider Buying Report: LUMN, UBFO

