Markets
PINS

Friday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: PINS, SWK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pinterest, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of PINS, at a cost of $22.47 each, for a total investment of $5.00M. Pinterest is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased $1.48M worth of Stanley Black & Decker, purchasing 15,500 shares at a cost of $95.69 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ayers made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.48M shares for a cost of $95.69 each. Stanley Black & Decker is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. Investors can grab SWK at a price even lower than Ayers did, with the stock changing hands as low as $93.34 in trading on Friday which is 2.5% below Ayers's purchase price.

Friday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: PINS, SWK
VIDEO: Friday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: PINS, SWK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PINS SWK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular