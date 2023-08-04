News & Insights

Friday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: ULH, INZY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Matthew T. Moroun purchased 14,303,973 shares of ULH, at a cost of $24.62 each, for a total investment of $352.1M. Moroun was up about 35.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ULH trading as high as $33.30 in trading on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Moroun in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased $4M worth of Inozyme Pharma (INZY), purchasing 833,333 shares at a cost of $4.80 each. Before this latest buy, Hopfner bought INZY on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.40M at an average of $4.35 per share. Inozyme Pharma is trading up about 7.3% on the day Friday. So far Hopfner is in the green, up about 9.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.24.

