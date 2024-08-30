Friday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: TCBS, TDUP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Texas Community Bancshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 15,000 shares of TCBS, for a cost of $13.99 each, for a total investment of $209,850. So far Scavuzzo is in the green, up about 3.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.41. Texas Community Bancshares is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Scavuzzo purchased TCBS on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $528,334 at an average of $13.21 per share.

And at ThredUp, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Noam Paranksy who bought 90,000 shares for a cost of $0.80 each, for a trade totaling $72,000. ThredUp is trading off about 2.2% on the day Friday. So far Paranksy is in the green, up about 14.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.92.

