Friday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: FRPH, GHC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FRP Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer John D. Baker III purchased 3,700 shares of FRPH, at a cost of $40.59 each, for a total investment of $150,170. FRP Holdings is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Director Lee C. Bollinger bought $149,100 worth of Graham Holdings, buying 350 shares at a cost of $426.00 each. Before this latest buy, Bollinger made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $348,205 shares for a cost of $435.26 each. Graham Holdings is trading up about 2.7% on the day Friday. So far Bollinger is in the green, up about 2.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $437.25.

