Friday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: CSOD, PEIX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cornerstone OnDemand, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Richard M. Haddrill bought 8,700 shares of CSOD, for a cost of $37.33 each, for a total investment of $324,800. Investors are able to bag CSOD even cheaper than Haddrill did, with the stock trading as low as $35.14 in trading on Friday which is 5.9% below Haddrill's purchase price. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading up about 5.2% on the day Friday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought $258,714 worth of Pacific Ethanol, buying 72,800 shares at a cost of $3.55 each. Pacific Ethanol is trading up about 4.6% on the day Friday. Nathan was up about 20.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PEIX trading as high as $4.28 in trading on Friday.

