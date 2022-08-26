Markets
Friday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: VPG, OPRX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Vishay Precision Group (VPG)'s Director, Wes Cummins, made a $566,016 buy of VPG, purchasing 16,300 shares at a cost of $34.72 each. Cummins was up about 3.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VPG trading as high as $36.00 at last check today. Vishay Precision Group is trading off about 0.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Cummins purchased VPG on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.95M at an average of $32.47 per share.

And on Monday, CEO William J. Febbo purchased $251,005 worth of OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX), purchasing 16,100 shares at a cost of $15.59 a piece. OptimizeRx Corp is trading down about 1.4% on the day Friday. Febbo was up about 6.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OPRX trading as high as $16.56 at last check today.



