Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cassava Sciences, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 30,000 shares of SAVA, for a cost of $17.45 each, for a total investment of $523,500. Robertson was up about 11.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SAVA trading as high as $19.39 at last check today. Cassava Sciences is trading off about 1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Robertson in the past year.

And at PENN Entertainment, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by David A. Handler who bought 20,000 shares for a cost of $22.65 each, for a total investment of $453,070. This purchase marks the first one filed by Handler in the past twelve months. PENN Entertainment is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday. Handler was up about 4.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PENN trading as high as $23.70 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 8/25 Insider Buying Report: SAVA, PENN

