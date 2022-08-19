As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)'s Director, Robert W. Stallings, made a $1.23M buy of TCBI, purchasing 19,000 shares at a cost of $64.79 a piece. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading off about 1.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Stallings bought TCBI on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $6.79M at an average of $57.38 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Director Philip V. Bancroft bought $508,768 worth of Regional Management Corp (RM), buying 13,000 shares at a cost of $39.14 each. Regional Management Corp is trading down about 0.6% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy RM even cheaper than Bancroft did, with shares changing hands as low as $38.51 at last check today which is 1.6% below Bancroft's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: TCBI, RM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.