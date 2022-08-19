As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Claros Mortgage Trust's Director, W. Edward Walter, made a $500,206 purchase of CMTG, buying 26,975 shares at a cost of $18.54 a piece. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Walter made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $233,125 shares at a cost of $18.65 each.

And also on Wednesday, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Michael Andrew Schemick purchased $416,000 worth of Certara, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $16.64 a piece. Certara is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: CMTG, CERT

