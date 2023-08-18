As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, AerSale Corp (ASLE)'s Nicolas Finazzo, made a $1.35M buy of ASLE, purchasing 116,316 shares at a cost of $11.60 each. So far Finazzo is in the green, up about 7.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.44. AerSale Corp is trading up about 4.5% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Director Ashish Bhutani bought $980,800 worth of Ares Management Corp (ARES), buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $98.08 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Bhutani in the past twelve months. Ares Management Corp is trading trading flat on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to bag ARES at a price even lower than Bhutani did, with the stock changing hands as low as $96.11 at last check today -- that's 2.0% under Bhutani's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 8/18 Insider Buying Report: ASLE, ARES

