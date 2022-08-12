As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Offerpad Solutions' Director, Roberto Marco Sella, made a $1.69M buy of OPAD, purchasing 1,000,000 shares at a cost of $1.69 each. So far Sella is in the green, up about 28.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.18. Offerpad Solutions is trading up about 26.9% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sella in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Matt Cohler purchased $991,485 worth of KKR, purchasing 18,710 shares at a cost of $52.99 each. Before this latest buy, Cohler purchased KKR at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $999,296 at an average of $58.82 per share. KKR is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. So far Cohler is in the green, up about 7.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $57.09.

VIDEO: Friday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: OPAD, KKR

