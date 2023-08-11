News & Insights

Markets
LTH

Friday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: LTH, VAC

August 11, 2023 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Life Time Group Holdings' CEO, Bahram Akradi, made a $675,070 purchase of LTH, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $16.88 a piece. Akradi was up about 6.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LTH trading as high as $17.95 at last check today. Life Time Group Holdings is trading up about 3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Akradi bought LTH on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $262,513 at an average of $11.87 per share.

And at Marriott Vacations Worldwide, there was insider buying on Monday, by EVP, CFO Anthony E. Terry who bought 1,800 shares at a cost of $113.55 each, for a total investment of $204,390. This purchase marks the first one filed by Terry in the past year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is trading down about 0.8% on the day Friday.

Friday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: LTH, VACVIDEO: Friday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: LTH, VAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LTH
VAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.