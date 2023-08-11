As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Life Time Group Holdings' CEO, Bahram Akradi, made a $675,070 purchase of LTH, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $16.88 a piece. Akradi was up about 6.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LTH trading as high as $17.95 at last check today. Life Time Group Holdings is trading up about 3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Akradi bought LTH on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $262,513 at an average of $11.87 per share.

And at Marriott Vacations Worldwide, there was insider buying on Monday, by EVP, CFO Anthony E. Terry who bought 1,800 shares at a cost of $113.55 each, for a total investment of $204,390. This purchase marks the first one filed by Terry in the past year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is trading down about 0.8% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: LTH, VAC

