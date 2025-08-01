Markets
CRDF

Friday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: CRDF, MBIN

August 01, 2025 — 01:52 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cardiff Oncology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Gary W. Pace purchased 290,000 shares of CRDF, at a cost of $2.45 each, for a total investment of $710,500. Cardiff Oncology Inc is trading up about 14.6% on the day Friday.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased $504,936 worth of Merchants Bancorp, purchasing 16,000 shares at a cost of $31.56 each. Before this latest buy, Dury purchased MBIN on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $566,155 at an average of $34.51 per share. Merchants Bancorp is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can snag MBIN at a price even lower than Dury did, with shares changing hands as low as $28.75 in trading on Friday which is 8.9% under Dury's purchase price.

Stocks mentioned

