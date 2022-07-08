Markets
Friday 7/8 Insider Buying Report: SCHN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Schnitzer Steel Industries' Director, Wayland R. Hicks, made a $61,700 buy of SCHN, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $30.85 each. So far Hicks is in the green, up about 7.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $33.26. Schnitzer Steel Industries is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hicks in the past twelve months.

