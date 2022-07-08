As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Rafael Holdings' Executive Chairman, Howard S. Jonas, made a $6M purchase of RFL, buying 3,225,806 shares at a cost of $1.86 a piece. So far Jonas is in the green, up about 16.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.16. Rafael Holdings is trading down about 3.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Jonas made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $5.06M shares for a cost of $44.92 each.

And at Berkshire Hathaway, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Ronald L. Olson who purchased 2,410 shares at a cost of $274.35 each, for a trade totaling $661,183. Berkshire Hathaway is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. Olson was up about 154244.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRK.A trading as high as $423442.73 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 7/8 Insider Buying Report: RFL, BRK.A

