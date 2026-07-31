As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Parke Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Vito S. Pantilione bought 1,300 shares of PKBK, at a cost of $33.68 each, for a total investment of $43,784. Parke Bancorp is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Pantilione purchased PKBK at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $86,915 at an average of $28.97 per share.

And also on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Scott Melbye bought $43,289 worth of Uranium Royalty, buying 13,850 shares at a cost of $3.13 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Melbye in the past year. Uranium Royalty is trading down about 1.6% on the day Friday. Melbye was up about 12.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UROY trading as high as $3.52 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: PKBK, UROY

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