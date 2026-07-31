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Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: PKBK, UROY

July 31, 2026 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Parke Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Vito S. Pantilione bought 1,300 shares of PKBK, at a cost of $33.68 each, for a total investment of $43,784. Parke Bancorp is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Pantilione purchased PKBK at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $86,915 at an average of $28.97 per share.

And also on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Scott Melbye bought $43,289 worth of Uranium Royalty, buying 13,850 shares at a cost of $3.13 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Melbye in the past year. Uranium Royalty is trading down about 1.6% on the day Friday. Melbye was up about 12.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UROY trading as high as $3.52 at last check today.

Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: PKBK, UROY VIDEO: Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: PKBK, UROY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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PKBK
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