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Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: LBRT, NTRS

July 31, 2026 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Liberty Energy's Director, Arjun N. Murti, made a $250,009 purchase of LBRT, buying 14,053 shares at a cost of $17.79 each. Murti was up about 6.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LBRT trading as high as $18.95 at last check today. Liberty Energy is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Murti made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $250,000 shares for a cost of $25.79 a piece.

And at Northern Trust, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Robert Edward Moritz Jr. who purchased 255 shares at a cost of $179.57 each, for a trade totaling $45,790. Before this latest buy, Moritz Jr. bought NTRS at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $641,453 at an average of $131.26 per share. Northern Trust is trading off about 0.2% on the day Friday. So far Moritz Jr. is in the green, up about 2.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $183.61.

Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: LBRT, NTRSVIDEO: Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: LBRT, NTRS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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LBRT
NTRS

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