As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Liberty Energy's Director, Arjun N. Murti, made a $250,009 purchase of LBRT, buying 14,053 shares at a cost of $17.79 each. Murti was up about 6.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LBRT trading as high as $18.95 at last check today. Liberty Energy is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Murti made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $250,000 shares for a cost of $25.79 a piece.

And at Northern Trust, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Robert Edward Moritz Jr. who purchased 255 shares at a cost of $179.57 each, for a trade totaling $45,790. Before this latest buy, Moritz Jr. bought NTRS at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $641,453 at an average of $131.26 per share. Northern Trust is trading off about 0.2% on the day Friday. So far Moritz Jr. is in the green, up about 2.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $183.61.

VIDEO: Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: LBRT, NTRS

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