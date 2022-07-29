As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Commerce Bancshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of CBSH, for a cost of $68.87 each, for a total investment of $344,372. So far Brauer is in the green, up about 1.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $69.69. Commerce Bancshares is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Brauer bought CBSH at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $670,834 at an average of $67.08 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Director Gary Torgow bought $249,975 worth of Huntington Bancshares, buying 19,382 shares at a cost of $12.90 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Torgow in the past twelve months. Huntington Bancshares is trading up about 1.7% on the day Friday. Torgow was up about 3.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HBAN trading as high as $13.33 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: CBSH, HBAN

