Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At RLI, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of RLI, for a cost of $69.15 each, for a total investment of $207,450. RLI is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Klobnak in the past year.

And on Friday, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased $151,430 worth of Selective Insurance Group, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $75.72 a piece. Selective Insurance Group is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: RLI, SIGI

