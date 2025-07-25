At RLI, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of RLI, for a cost of $69.15 each, for a total investment of $207,450. RLI is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Klobnak in the past year.
And on Friday, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased $151,430 worth of Selective Insurance Group, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $75.72 a piece. Selective Insurance Group is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday.
VIDEO: Friday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: RLI, SIGI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.