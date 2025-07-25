Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Carlsmed, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Philip M. Young purchased 59,999 shares of CARL, at a cost of $15.00 each, for a total investment of $899,985. Investors can pick up CARL at a price even lower than Young did, with shares trading as low as $14.60 at last check today which is 2.7% under Young's purchase price. Carlsmed is trading up about 1.2% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Young in the past twelve months.

And at Dave & Busters Entertainment, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Tarun Lal who bought 8,060 shares for a cost of $31.26 each, for a trade totaling $251,916. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday. So far Lal is in the green, up about 5.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $32.99.

VIDEO: Friday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: CARL, PLAY

