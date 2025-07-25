Markets
CARL

Friday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: CARL, PLAY

July 25, 2025 — 03:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Carlsmed, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Philip M. Young purchased 59,999 shares of CARL, at a cost of $15.00 each, for a total investment of $899,985. Investors can pick up CARL at a price even lower than Young did, with shares trading as low as $14.60 at last check today which is 2.7% under Young's purchase price. Carlsmed is trading up about 1.2% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Young in the past twelve months.

And at Dave & Busters Entertainment, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Tarun Lal who bought 8,060 shares for a cost of $31.26 each, for a trade totaling $251,916. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday. So far Lal is in the green, up about 5.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $32.99.

Friday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: CARL, PLAYVIDEO: Friday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: CARL, PLAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CARL
PLAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.