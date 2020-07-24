Friday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: JAMF, LEVI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At JAMF Holding (JAMF), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Operating Officer John Strosahl bought 7,692 shares of JAMF, for a cost of $26.00 each, for a total investment of $199,992. So far Strosahl is in the green, up about 49.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $38.75. JAMF is trading down about 4.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Strosahl in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Director Christopher J. McCormick purchased $45,129 worth of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), purchasing 3,786 shares at a cost of $11.92 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by McCormick in the past year. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. So far McCormick is in the green, up about 4.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.45.

