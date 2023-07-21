Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Sagimet Biosciences' Director, Beth C. Seidenberg, made a $750,000 purchase of SGMT, buying 46,875 shares at a cost of $16.00 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to bag SGMT at a price even lower than Seidenberg did, with the stock trading as low as $15.73 at last check today -- that's 1.7% under Seidenberg's purchase price. Sagimet Biosciences is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday.

And at MillerKnoll, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Michael A. Volkema who bought 13,584 shares for a cost of $16.95 each, for a trade totaling $230,246. MillerKnoll is trading up about 4.4% on the day Friday. Volkema was up about 9.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MLKN trading as high as $18.55 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: SGMT, MLKN

